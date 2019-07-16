Clear

One person dead in shooting near Ardmore

Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Ardmore early Tuesday morning. 

Officials say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. near the 5000 block of Elkwood Section Road. 

No other information has been released.

