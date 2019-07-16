One person dead in shooting near Ardmore

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Ardmore early Tuesday morning.
Officials say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. near the 5000 block of Elkwood Section Road.
No other information has been released.
