One person dead in early morning wreck

Huntsville Police are investigating after one person was killed in a wreck Monday around 1 a.m. on Bob Wade Lane west of WT Garrison Lane.

The wreck happened when one driver was headed eastbound on Bob Wade Lane and went off the left side of the road at what police say appeared to be a high speed. The vehicle struck a metal utility pole and ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

Huntsville Police say it's unknown what caused the vehicle to veer off the road. Both the driver and his passenger, Jerry Humphrey Jr., were trapped in the vehicle. Humphrey was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He is expected to recover.

According to police, drugs and alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the wreck. Charged are expected to be filed against the driver pending a toxicology report and more investigation.