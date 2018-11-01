One person dead in Tuscumbia crash

Tuscumbia Police confirmed one person is dead as the result of a crash between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. It occurred on Highway 72 in front of the Jack's restaurant around 7AM Thursday morning.
The driver of the pickup died, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was being treated for injuries. Police are investigating to see if slick roads contributed to the crash.
