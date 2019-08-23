One person dead in Owens Cross Roads car fire

A person had died in a vehicle fire on Old Big Cove Road in Owens Cross Roads.
According to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman, a caller reporter someone was driving the car when it burst into flames.
The Madison County Coroner is on the way to the scene. Madison Fire says Old Big Cove Road will be shut down from Green Mountain Road to Old Highway 431, and drivers should take an alternate route.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates
