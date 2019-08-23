Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person dead in Owens Cross Roads car fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One person dead in Owens Cross Roads car fire

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 3:35 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher, Josh Rayburn

A person had died in a vehicle fire on Old Big Cove Road in Owens Cross Roads.

According to Don Webster, HEMSI spokesman, a caller reporter someone was driving the car when it burst into flames.

The Madison County Coroner is on the way to the scene. Madison Fire says Old Big Cove Road will be shut down from Green Mountain Road to Old Highway 431, and drivers should take an alternate route.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events