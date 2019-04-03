Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person dead in Marshall County after vehicle went into creek Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One person dead in Marshall County after vehicle went into creek

One person is dead after a vehicle went into a creek off Horton Road around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Douglas Police Department Chief Eric Spate, one person is dead after a vehicle went into a creek off Horton Road around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Douglas police, Douglas Fire Department, Albertville Fire and Rescue and Alabama State troopers responded to the scene.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events