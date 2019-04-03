According to the Douglas Police Department Chief Eric Spate, one person is dead after a vehicle went into a creek off Horton Road around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Douglas police, Douglas Fire Department, Albertville Fire and Rescue and Alabama State troopers responded to the scene.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story.
Related Content
- One person dead in Marshall County after vehicle went into creek
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Warming Centers In Marshall County
- 4th person shot dead in Tampa neighborhood
- One person dead in Athens car wreck
- One person dead, investigation underway in Huntsville
- One person dead in Tuscumbia crash
- Person dead after standoff at Chisholm Road
- One person dead in early morning wreck
- Snowfall closes schools in DeKalb, Marshall counties
Scroll for more content...