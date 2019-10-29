One person dead in Huntsville apartment fire

Huntsville police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are investigating after one person died in an apartment fire.

The fire happened in the kitchen of a unit at Ascent at Jones Valley Apartments. Officials said the fire only damaged the kitchen of the unit and no other units were damaged.

At this time, the name and gender of the person who died have not been released. Huntsville Fire and Rescue also rescued a cat from the home. The cat is in the care of Animal Control until a family member can come get it.

The fire is under investigation.