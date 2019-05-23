One person dead in Florence shooting

Officials are currently investigating a shooting along Blair Street in Florence that has left one person dead. According to Florence police, officers got a call about a shooting near the 100 block of Blair Street. Officers said when they arrvied to the scene, they saw a black male who had been shot, and was laying on the sidewalk. Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulence started medical treatment soon after. Officials said the victim died on the way to the hospital. William Butler was taken into custory and was arrested for the murder. Officials are currently collecting evidence and talking to witnesses to find out exactly what happened. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.