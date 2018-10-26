One person dead after wreck on Bob Wade Lane at Northgate Drive

Huntsville Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Bob Wade Lane at Northgate Drive that happened around 4 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the victim was trapped inside a vehicle and later died at Huntsville Hospital, where both drivers were taken. The other driver sustained minor injuries.
The person who died lost control driving east bound and went into oncoming traffic. Police suspect weather played a factor in the wreck.
