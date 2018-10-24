One person dead after wreck in Huntsville

One person is dead after a wreck in the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and 4 Mile Post Road that happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning.
A Toyota Camry hit a Robin Rents truck that was loaded with a utility trailer. Huntsville Police are asking people to avoid area.
The scene has been cleared.
