One person dead after wreck in Huntsville

One person is dead after a wreck in the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and 4 Mile Post Road Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One person is dead after a wreck in the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and 4 Mile Post Road that happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning. 

A Toyota Camry hit a Robin Rents truck that was loaded with a utility trailer. Huntsville Police are asking people to avoid area.

The scene has been cleared.

