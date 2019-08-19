Clear

One person dead after wreck in Athens

One man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 6:23 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Athens on US 31.

According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, the vehicle was traveling north on US 31 around 12:23 a.m when it left the road and hit a utility pole. He said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police are investigating the wreck, but so far they believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

Traffic on the north bound side of US 31 will be down to one lane while Athens Utilities crews work to replace the pole.

