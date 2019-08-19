One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Athens on US 31.
According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, the vehicle was traveling north on US 31 around 12:23 a.m when it left the road and hit a utility pole. He said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police are investigating the wreck, but so far they believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
Traffic on the north bound side of US 31 will be down to one lane while Athens Utilities crews work to replace the pole.
Related Content
- One person dead in Athens car wreck
- One person dead after wreck in Athens
- One person dead in early morning wreck
- 1 dead, 3 hurt in three-vehicle wreck in Athens
- Coroner: 3 dead in Athens
- Athens man killed in car wreck
- One person hurt in Athens apartment fire
- Person struck by lightning in Athens
- Athens man pronounced dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 31
- One person hospitalized after New Market wreck
Scroll for more content...