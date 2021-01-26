One person dead after tornado warned storm moves through Alabama

One person died when a tornado moved through North Jefferson County causing significant damage in the city of Fultondale and leaving dozens more injured.

As daylight broke, emergency responders were confronted with the enormous amount of structural damage to hotels, businesses and homes.

Governor Ivey posted on twitter that ‘The people of Fultondale took a hard hit last night — I’m grieved over the loss of life, injuries, homes & damaged businesses. I offer my prayers & deepest sympathies & pledge the full support & resources our state has to offer. I am with you, Fultondale!’

The significant damage kept several roads impassable Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County school officials also closed schools both for traditional and remote classes due to the damage.

The National Weather Service has survey teams on the ground investigating the damage to determine the strength of the tornado.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to avoid the Fultondale and Center Point areas to allow them to safely continue their operations.