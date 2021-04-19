One person dead after Limestone County motorcycle accident

One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle on Monday.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said his office is at the scene at Highway 31 at Highway 20 in the southern part of the county.
We’re working to learn more.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75517
|1494
|Mobile
|39126
|799
|Madison
|34109
|500
|Tuscaloosa
|25405
|444
|Montgomery
|24058
|573
|Shelby
|23221
|242
|Baldwin
|20723
|302
|Lee
|15631
|166
|Calhoun
|14355
|311
|Morgan
|14168
|273
|Etowah
|13703
|348
|Marshall
|12009
|220
|Houston
|10414
|279
|Elmore
|10022
|203
|Limestone
|9859
|148
|Cullman
|9508
|191
|St. Clair
|9485
|236
|Lauderdale
|9276
|233
|DeKalb
|8761
|183
|Talladega
|8126
|173
|Walker
|7149
|276
|Autauga
|6763
|106
|Jackson
|6762
|110
|Blount
|6532
|133
|Colbert
|6235
|132
|Coffee
|5434
|113
|Dale
|4781
|111
|Russell
|4312
|39
|Franklin
|4213
|82
|Chilton
|4129
|110
|Covington
|4069
|115
|Tallapoosa
|3919
|148
|Escambia
|3903
|74
|Dallas
|3528
|150
|Chambers
|3518
|122
|Clarke
|3473
|60
|Marion
|3072
|100
|Pike
|3065
|76
|Lawrence
|2964
|95
|Winston
|2732
|72
|Bibb
|2563
|61
|Marengo
|2485
|61
|Geneva
|2464
|75
|Pickens
|2332
|59
|Barbour
|2271
|55
|Hale
|2186
|75
|Butler
|2132
|68
|Fayette
|2096
|60
|Henry
|1883
|44
|Cherokee
|1827
|44
|Randolph
|1777
|41
|Monroe
|1730
|40
|Washington
|1654
|38
|Macon
|1564
|48
|Clay
|1502
|55
|Crenshaw
|1495
|57
|Cleburne
|1470
|41
|Lamar
|1399
|34
|Lowndes
|1373
|53
|Wilcox
|1247
|27
|Bullock
|1220
|40
|Conecuh
|1097
|28
|Perry
|1076
|26
|Sumter
|1033
|32
|Coosa
|994
|28
|Greene
|914
|34
|Choctaw
|588
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|92728
|1585
|Davidson
|87309
|923
|Knox
|49411
|623
|Hamilton
|43254
|481
|Rutherford
|41816
|420
|Williamson
|27237
|214
|Sumner
|23155
|339
|Montgomery
|19075
|224
|Wilson
|17979
|224
|Out of TN
|17945
|98
|Unassigned
|16655
|134
|Sullivan
|16096
|287
|Blount
|14963
|194
|Bradley
|14518
|147
|Washington
|14129
|242
|Sevier
|13116
|174
|Maury
|13021
|168
|Putnam
|11155
|173
|Madison
|10771
|240
|Robertson
|9567
|127
|Anderson
|8599
|171
|Hamblen
|8478
|170
|Greene
|7715
|152
|Tipton
|7216
|102
|Coffee
|6824
|121
|Dickson
|6724
|109
|Cumberland
|6555
|127
|Carter
|6443
|156
|Bedford
|6409
|127
|Gibson
|6387
|144
|McMinn
|6342
|95
|Roane
|6174
|102
|Jefferson
|6061
|121
|Loudon
|6011
|69
|Lawrence
|5786
|86
|Hawkins
|5766
|106
|Monroe
|5702
|95
|Warren
|5508
|81
|Dyer
|5357
|104
|Franklin
|5083
|88
|Fayette
|4903
|77
|Obion
|4499
|96
|Cocke
|4429
|98
|Cheatham
|4422
|54
|Rhea
|4303
|75
|Lincoln
|4295
|63
|Marshall
|4103
|58
|Campbell
|4084
|62
|Weakley
|4019
|62
|Giles
|3939
|98
|Henderson
|3724
|75
|Macon
|3573
|76
|Carroll
|3571
|82
|White
|3539
|68
|Hardin
|3491
|66
|Hardeman
|3458
|63
|Lauderdale
|3142
|44
|Henry
|3118
|75
|Marion
|3083
|46
|Claiborne
|3055
|73
|Scott
|3051
|45
|Overton
|2963
|60
|Wayne
|2942
|34
|Hickman
|2796
|45
|McNairy
|2767
|54
|DeKalb
|2749
|53
|Smith
|2739
|38
|Haywood
|2681
|61
|Grainger
|2584
|49
|Trousdale
|2487
|22
|Morgan
|2455
|39
|Fentress
|2380
|46
|Johnson
|2302
|38
|Bledsoe
|2094
|11
|Chester
|2093
|51
|Crockett
|2009
|48
|Polk
|1990
|24
|Unicoi
|1941
|49
|Cannon
|1888
|31
|Union
|1856
|34
|Grundy
|1772
|32
|Humphreys
|1736
|21
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1664
|28
|Benton
|1629
|40
|Decatur
|1573
|38
|Lewis
|1557
|26
|Meigs
|1341
|23
|Stewart
|1300
|28
|Jackson
|1296
|35
|Clay
|1090
|31
|Houston
|1083
|33
|Perry
|1057
|28
|Moore
|997
|17
|Van Buren
|834
|21
|Pickett
|756
|24
|Hancock
|547
|12