A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on Cecil Ashburn Drive Monday Morning.

Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Emergency Services Inc. (HEMSI) told WAAY31 a patient was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Avalon Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we gather more information.