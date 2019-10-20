A man is behind bars after Huntsville Police said he robbed the Marco's Pizza on Bob Wallace Avenue on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the restaurant after receiving a call around 11 p.m. about a person who came in with a gun and stole cash and a blue bank bag, according to investigators on scene.
After the man ran from the pizzeria, Huntsville Police set up a perimeter and was able to quickly track down the suspect. They also recovered the gun he was armed with at the time of the robbery.
Police said no one at the store was injured in the incident and no shots were fired in the store.
Related Content
- One person arrested after a Marco's Pizza in Huntsville was robbed at gunpoint
- Fort Payne man charged with robbing juveniles at gunpoint
- Marco's Pizza locations in Madison, Decatur hit by bizarre phone scam
- Madison police respond to armed robbery late Thursday at Marcos Pizza on Highway 72
- Vehicle crashes into Huntsville Pizza Hut
- Two suspects wanted for robbing Huntsville GameStops
- Huntsville man robbed during Craigslist purchase meet
- Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card
- Police: Man arrested for robbing a child
- One person shot in north Huntsville
Scroll for more content...