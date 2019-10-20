Clear
One person arrested after a Marco's Pizza in Huntsville was robbed at gunpoint

Huntsville Police said no one was injured during the robbery.
Huntsville Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Huntsville Police were able to arrest the suspect within about 20 minutes of the 911 call.

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 12:06 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man is behind bars after Huntsville Police said he robbed the Marco's Pizza on Bob Wallace Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the restaurant after receiving a call around 11 p.m. about a person who came in with a gun and stole cash and a blue bank bag, according to investigators on scene.

After the man ran from the pizzeria, Huntsville Police set up a perimeter and was able to quickly track down the suspect. They also recovered the gun he was armed with at the time of the robbery. 

Police said no one at the store was injured in the incident and no shots were fired in the store. 

