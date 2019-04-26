Parent reacts to arrest of former Madison City Schools teacher’s aide

On Friday, a former teacher’s aide, Jamerson Baker, is in the Limestone County Jail after being arrested on Thursday for willful abuse of a child by a caregiver.

One parent said she has a 12-year-old son with autism. She said it's very easy for her son to become aggressive, and she hopes cases like this will help people understand how to relate to children with disabilities.

"He gets aggressive, and he lays on the floor and he kicks and he pulls hair. He does all of those things that are so hard," said Amy Fruchtnicht.

Fruchtnicht recalls a time when she and her son were walking outside and he wanted to go one way, while she wanted to go another.

"He started pulling on my hair, he kicked me, he hit me, we were on the ground, and I was just trying to get my hair out of his hands," she said.

Madison City Schools says the complaint against Baker was made earlier this month. We asked for details about the allegations, but neither police nor the schools would give us information.

They would only say Baker was a contract employee, hired through a staffing agency, but the district couldn't tell us what agency they used.

Fruchnicht said she understands it's easy to lose patience when working with a child with a disability, but she stressed one thing to do before you feel the need to restrain the child.

"Different situations, you might have to respond to them differently, but the first thing that I would advise is to give the child space, because then they're not aggressive towards you, just keeps them in a safe space," she said.

Fruchtnicht said she believes only those who have a child with a disability truly understand how they can be.

"If you don't deal with it day in and day out, you don't experience it, you don't know anything about it," she said.

Madison City Schools said Baker was removed from school property and that safety is their number one priority.

Baker is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.