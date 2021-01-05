‘One of the finest men to ever walk the planet:’ Athens mourning loss of Hugo ‘Bubble Gum Man’ Bates

The city of Athens has lost a big piece of the community’s heart.

Hugo “Bubble Gum Man” Bates died Monday, officials announced on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been released.

Bates was known for passing out gum and good cheer to all those around him.

“If you’ve lived in Athens long enough chances are he shared a piece with you and made you smile,” the city posted in a tribute. “Hugo loved all things Athens.”

Bates was a huge supporter of local athletics and bands.

“One of the finest men to ever walk the planet,” Athens High School Football Coach Cody Gross posted on Twitter on Tuesday. (See more here)

“He used to give me two pieces of gum every time he saw me. Always, without fail, he would say, ‘This will make you a better coach.’”

Bates was inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 to honor “more than four decades of service to the Athens athletic and band programs.”

Read more about Bates HERE.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.