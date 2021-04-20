One more warm day today, then winter returns

It's another chilly morning across the region with temperatures in the mid 40s to start your Tuesday. Today is the last warm day for a little while. With mostly sunny skies once again, highs top out in the mid 70s later on, which is right where we should be this time of year. It will also be breezy today, with gusts out of the southwest up to 15-20 MPH later this afternoon.

A cold front situated north and west of us this morning will slowly progress south and east today and tonight, ushering in unusually cold air to North Alabama for late April overnight. Just behind the front, a narrow line of light rain could clip parts of the area. Many spots will stay dry, but we'll keep a small chance for an isolated shower overnight.

The bigger headline of course is the cold air that moves in late tonight. By this time tomorrow morning, we'll be waking up to actual air temperatures in the upper 30s. A brisk northwest breeze will give us wind chills in the upper 20s! With clouds clearing out in the morning, sunshine will help us warm up some, with highs in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. Much calmer winds Wednesday night and early Thursday mean widespread frost is likely. It's not impossible for our higher elevations in Jackson and DeKalb Counties to get close to the freezing mark, but many will remain in the mid 30s.

Temperatures gradually recover back into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies through Friday. The weekend still looks to start off on a very wet note. Widespread and potentially heavy rain arrives late Friday night and early Saturday.

The exact location of the heaviest rain is still in question, but data trends keep it closer to the I-20 corridor (near Birmingham) for the time being. Not too concerned about thunderstorms right now, but one or two rumbles can't be ruled out. We dry out Saturday evening, but not before many spots pick up 1-1.5 inches of rain on Saturday alone. Quiet, seasonable weather returns Sunday and early next week.