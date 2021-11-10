One more warm day Wednesday, rain and cool air returns Thursday

If you're a fan of warmer weather, you might want to get outside today! This will be our last day with highs in the 70s for quite some time. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with clouds returning this afternoon and evening. These clouds are ahead of our next weather maker for Veterans Day Thursday.

A cold front remains on track to arrive Thursday. Rain begins in northwest Alabama during the morning rush hour then moves towards the Metro area by 9 or 10 AM. Models are trending a bit faster with the passage of the front, which would limit the chance for higher coverage of thunderstorms. Heavy rain and isolated storms are still possible, so keep this in mind for any Veterans Day ceremonies or festivities. Outside of the rain and embedded thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 30 MPH will keep things windy until the front passes through tomorrow evening. Rainfall amounts up to a quarter inch are expected. We dry out quickly Thursday night as much colder air begins to filter in heading into the weekend.

Several reinforcing shots of colder air will keep temperatures chilly into next week. Highs drop into the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Some may actually be stuck in the 40s all day Saturday. Widespread frost and a light freeze will return this weekend as well. Even though the extended forecast is chilly, it looks to stay mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.