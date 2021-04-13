One more warm and dry day Tuesday

Even with passing cloud cover Tuesday, temperatures warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon thanks to a south wind.

This all changes Wednesday behind a cold front. Clouds continue to thicken and we'll have scattered showers and perhaps a few storms Wednesday, mainly through the second half of the day. At this time, there's no outlined risk for severe weather. Temperatures only reach the upper 60s and we'll dip to the mid 40s by Thursday morning.

The next several days are consistently cooler, a trend that continues into the weekend. Lows remain in the mid to upper 40s and highs stay in the mid 60s each afternoon. Isolated showers are possible, too. For reference, this is about 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year.