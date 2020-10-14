One more warm afternoon this week

Temperatures start on a milder note Thursday morning, then the afternoon will be equally as nice as what we had Wednesday - sunny and a high near 80. That's after a morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. The next big shift in the pattern starts to take shape Thursday night.

The next cold front is on its way through, passing late Thursday night into Friday morning. It brings a swath of clouds and otherwise minimal moisture. Many spots will stay dry and at most, we'll see a few hundredths of an inch of rain. The front clears North Alabama to the east by Friday morning and although the days starts cloudy, we should have some sunshine making an appearance by the afternoon.

All of this to say, the weekend will be kicking off with some chilly air. For Friday Night Football, temperatures will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Saturday morning lows dip to near 40. Highs Saturday afternoon run nearly 10 degrees below average - in the mid 60s. Warmer air returns next week.