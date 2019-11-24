One more quiet day, then plenty of rain chances for Thanksgiving week

While it was a quiet and beautiful end to the weekend, a very active and wet weather pattern is shaping up for north Alabama just in time for Thanksgiving. We have one more day of quiet weather Monday, with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs in the low 60s. Then the pattern begins to change Tuesday. The first half of Tuesday stays quiet. However, a cold front will be approaching from our west throughout the day. As it does so, showers will be on the increase throughout Tuesday afternoon, becoming more widespread Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The cold front will clear out of north Alabama early Wednesday morning, allowing us to dry out Wednesday afternoon. For those of you traveling this week, it would be best to hold off until Wednesday afternoon to hit the road. If you do need to travel on Tuesday or the first half of Wednesday, use caution and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Thanksgiving weekend also looks active as well. Thursday will be mostly dry, but an isolated shower is possible during the day. Friday will also be mostly dry but cloudy. Another cold front will be approaching from the west Friday night into Saturday. Rain chances will once again increase during that time frame. Data continues to indicate a near washout for much of the mid south Saturday. Keep this in mind if you have any Iron Bowl plans for this upcoming weekend. By next Sunday, our pattern finally begins to settle down, but a big cool down looks to be in our future as we flip the calendar to December.