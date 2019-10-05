One more day with highs in the 90s, rain chances increase Sunday

Today is the last day of 90 degree heat before fall finally makes it late arrival next week! Most areas stay dry this afternoon, but areas east of I-65 could see isolated showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Areas west of I-65 will stay dry. Highs across all of north Alabama will be in the low to mid 90s once again, nearing records yet again. Let's hope that we avoid the record breaking heat today!

Our weather pattern begins changing and becoming more active Sunday. We start off tomorrow morning dry but overcast. As we head into the afternoon hours on Sunday, off an on showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front. These showers and storms will persist through the evening Sunday and into the overnight. At this point, no severe weather is expected. The more widespread rainfall will arrive with the actual cold front itself early Monday morning. Monday looks to be a washout for all intents and purposes, but we will take all the rain we can get as dry as we have been recently. As of this morning, the latest forecasts indicate all of north Alabama will receive anywhere between one half inch and an inch and a half of rain with this event with some spots north of the area receiving closer to two inches of rain. This likely will not be a drought buster, but will still be very beneficial.

Once the rain moves out by Tuesday morning, we are left with lots of sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Highs all next week range in the mid 70s to lower 80s, which is around normal for this time of year. Low each morning will be in the 50s. Fall is finally here in north Alabama!