Scattered storms Tuesday as dangerous heat sets in rest of the week

Along with the afternoon scattered storms Tuesday, a Heat Advisory has been issued for areas west of I-65 today. Expect even higher temperatures and humidity the rest of this week.

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 8:08 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Coverage of showers and storms will be slightly lower Tuesday afternoon compared to the last couple of days but many areas can expect to see hit-or-miss storms through the early evening today. 

It will once again be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low-90s. Like yesterday a few spots that see more sun than others could sneak up to the mid-90s. Huntsville for example official hit 94° Monday afternoon - that's the warmest highs of the year(so far). Tack on the humidity, and hit heat index values should easily surpass 100°. Areas west of I-65 are expect to reach 105°+ Tuesday afternoon and this is why a Heat Advisory has been issued for today until 7:00 PM tonight.

Expect much drier conditions Wednesday and Thursday but this opens the door to widespread mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values peaking near 110° Thursday. This is dangerous heat that could lead to heat illnesses without proper precautions each afternoon.

