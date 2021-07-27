Scattered storms Tuesday as dangerous heat sets in rest of the week

Coverage of showers and storms will be slightly lower Tuesday afternoon compared to the last couple of days but many areas can expect to see hit-or-miss storms through the early evening today.

It will once again be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the low-90s. Like yesterday a few spots that see more sun than others could sneak up to the mid-90s. Huntsville for example official hit 94° Monday afternoon - that's the warmest highs of the year(so far). Tack on the humidity, and hit heat index values should easily surpass 100°. Areas west of I-65 are expect to reach 105°+ Tuesday afternoon and this is why a Heat Advisory has been issued for today until 7:00 PM tonight.

Expect much drier conditions Wednesday and Thursday but this opens the door to widespread mid-to-upper 90s and heat index values peaking near 110° Thursday. This is dangerous heat that could lead to heat illnesses without proper precautions each afternoon.