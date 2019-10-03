One more day of record heat before the cool down begins

We have one last day of record heat on the way before the cool down finally begins. Records will be broken once again today in Huntsville, with the forecast of 98 shattering the previous record of 94 set back in 1911. We will also at least tie a record today in Muscle Shoals as well, with our forecast high of 97 matching the record set back in 1903. Some spots could get close to the triple digit mark once again today as well. Overnight tonight, the first cold front will sweep through north Alabama. There will not be any rainfall with this cold front, but there will be plenty of wind behind it. Friday will be breezy with gusts of 20-25 miles per hour possible throughout the day. Combining the breezy conditions with the low humidity we will have once this first front passes, there will be an elevated fire danger on Friday. Even a small controlled fire or brush fire can get out of control quickly. Please continue to avoid any controlled burns as well as campfires or bonfires until we see some substantial rainfall.

The substantial rainfall we have been longing for will finally arrive by Sunday afternoon. As a second cold front moves into north Alabama, scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Sunday, but widespread rainfall does not arrive until Sunday evening and into Monday. Most of Monday will be wet before we slowly dry out from west to east Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Total rainfall Sunday and Monday looks to be around an inch for most areas. Some data continues to indicate slightly higher totals in the Shoals. Nonetheless, it appears a long-needed and very beneficial soaking rain is on the way early next week. By midday Tuesday, most areas will be completely dry and we will be left with lots of sunshine and back to seasonable temperatures at last. Highs look to top out in the mid 70s by the middle of next week!