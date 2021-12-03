One more day of near record warmth, rain chances return this weekend and beyond

Today is our last warm and sunny day for quite some time. Temperatures this morning are still a bit cool in the low 40s so keep the jacket handy through mid morning. We'll warm up quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We will be on record watch once again with those high temperatures! Muscle Shoals broke a record yesterday and has a good chance to do so again today. The record here in Huntsville is 75 set back in 1998. Any outdoor holiday festivities this evening should be just fine with a few more clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Changes arrive this weekend. Spotty showers will be possible both of Saturday and Sunday but neither day is a complete washout. Cloud cover keeps temperatures in check but still mild in the upper 60s to near 70. Our next cold front is still slated to arrive late Sunday night and early Monday. Data sources have delayed the onset of rain associated with this front to Monday morning. This could mean a very messy Monday morning commute. Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will also be possible early Monday. The severe weather risk is low for now but check back for updates.

As one system moves out, another moves in. We'll get a brief break in the rain Monday night and most of Tuesday. Our next system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing another round of heavy rain and storms. Again, no severe weather is expected for now but that could change so stay tuned for updates. The main concern over the next seven days will be heavy rain and flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are likely in the next seven days. We have been pretty dry recently, so too much rain at one time could mean some runoff issues that lead to flash flooding. Temperatures are more seasonable next week as highs are back in the upper 50s and low 60s.