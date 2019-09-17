One more day of intense heat

Wednesday will be very similar to today and yesterday in that we'll have a dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs back in the mid 90s. Some locations will be closer to the upper 90s during the afternoon. Finally, by Thursday, temperatures begin to moderate a bit and highs will be near 90. Overnight lows improve as well, with morning starting out in the low to mid 60s heading into the weekend.

The ground is pretty parched across north Alabama, and there's not going to be much an opportunity to see any improvement in that capacity for at least the next 7 days. High pressure in control keeps rain chances low with only isolated showers and storms expected by the beginning of next week. If it seems unusually dry, that's because it is. Soil moisture in Alabama is drier than the 10 and 5 year average and is considered "very dry" per the USDA and Climate Prediction Center.