One more chance of storms before a pleasant weekend

A narrow band of scattered showers from out of the southwest brought rain to North Alabama Friday morning but that will continue to exit east into this afternoon. Enough breaks in the cloud cover behind this line will allow for a quick warm up today with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Low 80s should be enough warming to get the instability for pop-up rain and storm threat this afternoon.

Thankfully chances/coverage/intensity of showers and storms is much lower today compared to the last few days. Reducing any flood threat. Also, severe thunderstorms are unlikely Friday afternoon but any thunderstorm, by definition, can still produce dangerous and deadly lightning. Any pop-up storms should be widely scattered to isolated through the early evening Friday.

A streak of nice weather begins Saturday and lasts through at least the first half of next week.

While we keep sunshine with minimal storm chances next week, we don't keep the near-average temperatures. Highs climb to the mid 80s by Tuesday and low 90s by Wednesday. If Huntsville manages to reach 90° Wednesday afternoon, it will be the first time this year.