One more cold morning, then warmer days ahead

Thursday was a near-record-breaking cold. The high temperature at Huntsville International Airport was just 36 degrees. That ties as the second coldest high temperature for November 15th in history.

The back of the clouds will slide across Mississippi and through Alabama this evening. You should start seeing some stars in breaks amid the clouds. Clearing continues through the morning, and the sun will come out on Friday. A warmer wind will help the sun to begin a warming trend. Friday will start with mid-to-upper 20s and then warm into the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Warming will continue this weekend. With sunshine, morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s. The normal high this time of year is 64 degrees. Over the next week, afternoon highs will be closer to normal than they have been for much of this week, but they will still be running 5-10 degrees cooler than normal.

Thanksgiving weather looks good now. If you're traveling on Wednesday, conditions look okay across the Deep South. You'll run into weather-related issues in Texas and across the Great Lakes Region. That Wednesday storm system over Texas will likely pass just south of us in the Tennessee Valley on Thanksgiving Day. On that track, we will likely stay dry. Keep in mind, however, that if that track trends to the north, we could end up with some rain for Thanksgiving.