One more bitter night in the Tennessee Valley, then warming starts

One More Bitterly Cold Night

Intense cold will grip the Tennessee Valley for one more night, then warming is set to begin Thursday afternoon. That doesn't mean Thursday afternoon will be warm. It just means the warming trend starts.

This evening will be mostly clear aside from high clouds. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by 6-7 PM. Expect temperatures in the teens by sunrise Thursday. Wind will be light, but even a slight wind can make us feel 5-10 degrees colder. Tonight is another night to let the faucets drip.

A warmer wind will help to get a grip on that cold, and Thursday afternoon will warm into the mid-to-upper 40s. The wind won't be strong, so wind chills aren't likely to be more than 2-5 degrees colder than the temperatures.

The Next Weather Maker

A weak disturbance will clip the Tennessee Valley on Friday. It will bring some spotty showers, but more of us will likely stay dry. The weekend will stay mostly dry, though a couple of stray showers can't be ruled out, especially on Sunday. The warming trend will persist, sending highs into the lower 60s and lows into the 40s for the weekend.

Warmer Air Brings Storms Next Week

Even warmer 60s are likely by early next week. Morning lows will climb back into the 50s, and we will be warmer than normal for the first half of next week. Monday warms ahead of a fast-moving storm system that will bring rain and some thunderstorms. Another storm system will form and roll over the top of us on Tuesday. That storm system will bring more rain and thunderstorms.

The warmth with thunderstorms may be an issue. While there's nothing present in our data that makes severe weather obvious, the pattern is one that has often favored severe thunderstorms in the past. We will be closely monitoring new data going ahead to keep you informed of any risk for severe thunderstorms. Be sure to stay updated between now and then and be aware of any risk for your area so you can plan and prepare as necessary.