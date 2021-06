One man was transported to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gurley on Thursday night.

That is according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Deputies on scene tell us the incident happened on Wood Street in between Gurley Pike and Gate Street.

Brent Patterson with the Sheriff's Office told us the Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the incident.

Deputies are still on scene at this hour. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates both on air and online.