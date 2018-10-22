Clear
One man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Limestone Co.

A man was taken to the Athens-Limestone Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 11:27 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 11:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Deputies responded to the hospital where the victim had been taken, at around 4 a.m. Sunday. The information they gathered led them to discover that the victim along with two passengers left Boomers and were headed westbound on Nick Davis Road between East Limestone Road and Meadows Road when the shooting happened. 

Witnesses say the victim was driving when a dark-colored sedan fired shots at the vehicle. The driver was the only passenger struck. 

There have not been any arrests made yet, and an investigation is underway.

