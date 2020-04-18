One Florence man dies after single-vehicle crash

A Florence man is dead after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Saturday.
Johnny Allan Gray, 58, died at the scene. It happened off County Road 24, about three miles north of Florence.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
