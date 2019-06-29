One man dead in truck wreck, fire on I-59 in DeKalb County

One man died in a truck wreck on I-59 near County Road 140 in DeKalb County near the Geogia state line.

According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson, the truck was the only vehicle involved and the man who died was the only person in the vehicle.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said in a statement that the wreck happened around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday. The wreck was cleared by 5:30 p.m.

ALDOT added that the truck caught fire as a result of the crash. Wilson told WAAY 31 that no one else was injued in the wreck.

Wilson said they are withholding the name of the victim until the family can be notified.