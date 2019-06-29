One man died in a truck wreck on I-59 near County Road 140 in DeKalb County near the Geogia state line.
According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson, the truck was the only vehicle involved and the man who died was the only person in the vehicle.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said in a statement that the wreck happened around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday. The wreck was cleared by 5:30 p.m.
ALDOT added that the truck caught fire as a result of the crash. Wilson told WAAY 31 that no one else was injued in the wreck.
Wilson said they are withholding the name of the victim until the family can be notified.
Related Content
- One man dead in truck wreck, fire on I-59 in DeKalb County
- Ft. Payne man killed on I-59 standing next to truck
- Man dies in DeKalb County wreck
- One dead following wreck, truck fire in Limestone County
- Man dies in DeKalb Co. wreck
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
- DeKalb County teen killed in ATV wreck
- One dead in Dekalb County crash
- 1 dead, 1 injured after three-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County
- DeKalb County deputy dies in Tuesday morning wreck
Scroll for more content...