1 man dead and 1 woman injured in possible targeted attack in Harvest

One man is dead and one woman is in critical condition after a shooting and home invasion in Harvest that happened early Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sherriff's Department said that when they arrived at the scene on Lockhart Road they found one person dead and a woman across the street that needed help.

The victims are 43-year-old Sam Moore III who died and Demetrius Pettus who is in critical condition.

The Madison County Coroner and family members did confirm that Moore was the person who died.

The sheriff's office said both of them were shot multiple times.

The sheriff's office also believes the victim and offender knew each other and that the shooting at the home was a targeted attack.

"This is a tight-knit group of family members that live here. A lot of the family's been living here for years so, we feel like that it's possible that they may know something and if they do you know we're out here for them. You know we're out there to help the community so, if you know something we're asking the public you know step up and say something," said Brent Patterson.

Investigators and crime scene personnel left the scene around 3 p.m. Thursday after spending almost nine hours at the home on Lockhart Road.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department got the call about the shooting around 6 a.m.

One neighbor said he heard multiple gunshots go off around that time while making his morning coffee.

"A scene like this you have a lot of working elements that is involved in this situation so, we've got a lot of personnel on the scene," said Brent Patterson.

Patterson said there is no danger to the public and he is encouraging people to come forward if they know anything about the shooting and home invasion.