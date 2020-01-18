One man dead after head on collision in Hartselle

55-year-old John Wesley Froberg was pronounced dead after a head on collision in Morgan county Saturday night.

The crash happened on Highway 36 and Tapscott Road in Hartselle.

Aabama State Troopers told us it involved Froberg's car and a blue colored truck.

They crashed into each somehow and Froberg died on impact.

The driver of the truck was sent to the hospital with injuries.

State troopers and Morgan County Sheriff's office told us the highway is used a lot for those who commute from Hartselle or Falkville to South Huntsville.

The Alabama State troopers is investigating exactly what happened in this deadly wreck.