An Albertville man is dead after a sing-vehicle crash Saturday night.

It happened near Arley Lacey Road, about two miles east of Albertville. Investigators say 36-year-old Francisco Javier Vazquez Mendoza was fatally injured when his vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating.