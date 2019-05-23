One man arrested following deadly Florence shooting

A man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Florence on Wednesday.

Florence Police said the responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Blair Street for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot. Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance arrived to start medical treatment, but the man died on the way to the hsoptial.

Officers arrested Florence resident William Butler, 69, and charged him with murder.

Detectives then proceded to process the scene and talk with witnesses.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.

Florence Police asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6577 or text their tip to 274637 and use the keword "FPDTIP" along with their message.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will update this article with new information.