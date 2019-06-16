One last tee time at the 17th and final John Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament

The 17th and final year of the John Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament took place on Friday, June 14, 2019. This event has brought out lots of former professional football players to the Rocket City the past 17 years. WAAY 31 was able to catch up with some players who have been attending the tournament for several years and they shared how it feels that the tournament is ending.

Now, although the golf tournament is ending, the John Stallworth Foundtion will still be raising money to help give scholarships to students in and around the Huntsville area. This foundation started by Stallworth and his wife, Flo, has raised over $550,000 over the years.