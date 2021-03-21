One last nice day Monday, then a rainy week to follow

It's been another nice day to wrap up this first weekend of Spring! With a few passing clouds and plenty of sunshine, temperatures reached the mid 60s in many spots earlier today. We stay quiet tonight and Monday too. Overnight lows tonight are in the mid 40s with a few passing clouds. We'll be a few degrees warmer Monday with a mix of sun and clouds once again and highs in the low 70s.

Soak up the sun Monday: the rest of the week is looking like a soaker. We are tracking two waves of rain in the week ahead. The first wave of rain arrives Tuesday morning. This will be more of a nuisance rain and isn't much of a flooding concern. The most widespread showers with this first wave will be Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a few lingering showers Wednesday.

A more potent system brings a heavy rain potential back into the forecast Wednesday night and especially Thursday. There may also be a window for stronger storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the dynamics are nowhere near as strong as what we saw last week. Nonetheless, we will need to keep a close eye on the potential for stronger storms on Thursday in coming days. The bigger story will be heavy rain and flooding. Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches are expected through Friday morning, with much of that falling with the Wednesday night and Thursday system. Given how much rain we have seen recently, additional rises in creeks and rivers and flash flooding will be likely. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates throughout the week.