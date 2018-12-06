Clear

One last dry day before the rain arrives

As the morning progresses, we'll see a fairly brief period of sunshine before the clouds thicken later this afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 7:52 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Highs reach the upper 40s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight won't be quite as frigid under a mostly cloudy sky.  Friday starts mainly dry, but a few showers will develop through the day. Expect highs in the mid 40s under a cloudy sky.

Early Saturday morning, steady rain arrives. Cold temperatures will set the stage for a short period of time where wintry mix is possible in our northern counties but no accumulation will occur. Moderate to heavy rain continues all day into Saturday night. Slightly warmer air in place Sunday makes for a day with just liquid precip, but that changes Sunday night.

By Monday morning, lows hit the mid 30s. A mix of rain and snow is likely initially, but with ground temperatures above freezing, accumulation is not likely. A dusting is a possibility in Lincoln County...that's about the extend of the snow from Monday. Travel shouldn't be impacted for a majority of the Valley.

