One last cooler day in store Monday

Tonight is going to be another cold one with the chance for frost as temperatures drop into the 30's overnight.

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 3:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Temperatures rebounded beautifully after the chilly start Sunday morning. Highs a bit warmer than anticipated, in the lower 60's for many areas in alabama.

However, tonight is going to be another cold one with the chance for frost as temperatures drop into the 30's overnight. Monday's forecast looks a lot like Sunday, a cold morning but warmer afternoon. Highs a bit cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 50's

Past Monday is when are unseasonably warm trend begins. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are near 70 and waking up to temperatures in the 40's and 50's. Enjoy it while you can because these warmer temperatures come and go fast.

A cold front Thursday will cool temperatures down by end of this week with highs only in the 50's once again by the weekend,

