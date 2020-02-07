One last chance at a little snow early Saturday

Not all of north Alabama will see the chance at snow like we did Thursday night. However, one last round of moisture arriving after midnight bring a rain/snow mix to locations mainly east of I-65 across higher elevations. Ground temperatures are still in the 40s, which will limit any accumulations. A wet dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, as well as some slick spots on bridges and overpasses...but this is a threat contained to mainly the Sand Mountain area.

Through the remainder of Saturday, conditions will start to improve. Showers end and clouds break, allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 50s. Sunday brings another dry day, with morning lows in the lower 30s and highs reaching the 60s. Much like last weekend, it's the nicest day of the two and our last chance at decent weather before the rain is back Monday. Once the rain returns to north Alabama, it doesn't allow for much of a break all week long. A cold front passes Monday through Tuesday, then stalls out just off to our south. This keeps rain around through Thursday. In total, as much as 4 to 5 inches of rain in the next 7 days is possible. That doesn't take into account localized amounts closer to 6 to 7 inches, too. We'll be monitoring the rainfall forecast in the coming days.