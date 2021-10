According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Blount County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:00 Sunday morning on Blount County 26, which is approximately five miles south of Snead.

ALEA says 34-year-old Angela Byrd was killed when the 2001 Ford Mustang she was driving went off the road and struck an embankment.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Divison is investigating the crash.