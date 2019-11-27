One killed in Limestone County shooting on Garrett Road

One person was killed in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Garrett Road in Belle Mina.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the victim has not been identified.
We are working to gather more information. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
