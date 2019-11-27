Clear
One killed in Limestone County shooting on Garrett Road

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in Belle Mina.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One person was killed in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Garrett Road in Belle Mina.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the victim has not been identified. 

We are working to gather more information. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

