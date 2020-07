Paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a wreck that happened along Research Park Blvd. near the intersection of Blake Bottom Road.

Huntsville Police closed down the southbound lanes of Research Park Blvd. while they work to clear the scene.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said that one person was critically injured as a result of the wreck.

