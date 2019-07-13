One injured after car flips off of I-565, lands on Zierdt Road

One person was taken to the hospital after a car flipped off of I-565 and onto Zierdt Road near Madison Boulevard.
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster told WAAY 31 that there were two people in the car at the time and one of them was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The initial call on the wreck went out at 5:24 p.m. on Saturday, according to Webster.
