One family warns against not following health order in Alabama after they beat coronavirus

The Thomas family said they will continue to quarantine until the number of positive cases decrease.

Posted: May 2, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

As restrictions are now lifted under the "safer at home order" more people are out and about.

But one family is still self-quarantining after they tested positive for coronavirus and beat it.

"It feels good to have gotten past it, but I'm also blessed to know I don't have to have a very serious issue from it," said Joseph Thomas.

Joseph Thomas and his daughter may have beat the virus...but are still be cautious.

WAAY-31 spoke with them on why they believe social distancing is still crucial right now.

The Thomas family told us they'll stay hunkered down at home until the number of positive coronavirus cases goes down.

They tested positive and beat it, but are unsure if they can get it again so they just want to stay safe and have a message for everyone out there.

"It's hard to understand how something that felt like the flu for us is deadly for some other people and people don't understand the difference between what we're going through versus what we went through," said Joseph.

Joseph and his daughter, Jodie both tested positive for coronavirus recently and they're both unsure how they contracted the virus.

Joseph says he caught it first and believes he passed it on to his 28-year-old daughter.

They immediately went to get tested at the Redstone Arsenal... where they were told to quarantine as soon as possible.

"We both definitely had symptoms, so when we both tested positive, i was a little more surprised than my dad was. He kind of knew all along," said Jodie Thomas.

After two weeks of being apart, the father-daughter duo were tested again and those results came back negative.

Even though they aren't carrying the virus, they say its hard to feel normal again.

They fear catching it a second time...and are urging everyone to take it seriously.

"Take all the precautions that you can. It's not the most ideal situation to have it and we still wear masks everywhere we go and we stay 6-feet away from people," said Jodie.

The Thomas' told us they understand if people are eager to go out and about again...but they say to remember anyone can contract this virus.

