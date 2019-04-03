One dead, two critically injured after wreck in Huntsville at Blake Bottom Road, Highway 53

According to Huntsville police, a woman, 20-year-old Lashaundra Logan, is dead after a wreck around 3:19 p.m. on Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53.

Police say the driver was heading westbound in a 2006 Honda Civic on Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53 when he ran a stop sign while crossing over Highway 53. This caused him to lose control of the car, which flipped over multiple times into a field on the west side of Highway 53, police say.

According to police, Logan, a passenger in the back seat, was trapped in the car after the wreck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, 19, and the front seat passenger, 18, were taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Huntsville police say surveillance footage was obtained of the wreck, and it shows the car running the stop sign and crossing over Highway 53 at a high rate of speed without slowing down. Police say multiple witnesses gave statements to the same effect.

Logan’s family has been notified of her death.