One dead, three injured in New Market wreck

Alabama State Troopers said three other people in the car (above) were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Alabama State Troopers said three other people in the car (above) were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Madison County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the woman who died in the accident.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Sierra Phillips

A woman died Saturday afternoon after Alabama State Troopers said she was part of a two-vehicle wreck in New Market. 

Troopers told WAAY 31 that around 12:45 p.m., as a car was pulling away from a stop sign at the intersection of Buddy Williamson Road and Butler Road, it was hit by a truck. 

Three of the people in the car that was struck were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the truck was also transported to the hospital to be checked out, according to officials at the scene.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Madison County Coroner's Office who said they are not releasing the name of the woman who was killed since they are still working on notifying any extended family.

Investigators haven't determined if any charges will be filed in relation to the accident.

