One dead, one injured in plane crash near Cullman Regional Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a deadly plane crash in Cullman County.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said that one person is dead and another injured following the crash near Cullman Regional Airport. The crash happened near County Road 1371 and County Road 1360.

According to the FAA, a Piper PA-32 crashed around 6 p.m. after catching fire. FAA officials said that local authorities will release the names and medical condition of the person who survived the crash.

Harrison was not able to give out approximate ages or genders of those who were aboard the plane during a press conference at 8 p.m.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.